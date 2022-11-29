Mexican food with a twist: Family opens restaurant in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A Buhl family has embarked on another chapter of satisfying southern Idaho’s cravings for Mexican food.

Antojos Eatery & Café opened this month, serving traditional tacos, burritos and quesadillas. But there’s a twist — the eatery offers crepes and coffee, too.

“We have a café flair,” part-owner Ismenia Gallegos said.

“Antojos” is the Spanish word for “cravings,” and the Gallegos family, consisting of Ivan, head cook Juanita and Ismenia, along with niece/cousin Daniela Rojas Jauregui, have filled many hungry appetites.

Their venture into the southern Idaho restaurant industry got its start in 2009 in Buhl, where Juanita and Ivan sold her flavorful food from a tiny food truck, along with a young Ismenia and Daniela, on her summer visits to Buhl, helping out.

Later, relatives pitched in and a partnership was formed to open the popular brick-and-mortar Juanita’s Tacos & More in Buhl. This spring, the family decided to start Antojos at the former Maxie’s Pizza location on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls.

Maxie’s opened in 1956 in Twin Falls and many longtime residents expressed sadness to see it go. The building was listed for sale last year.

“We know Maxie’s was loved for a very long time,” Ismenia said. “We’ve had a lot of people come in and tell us their memories.”

Mike Hayes, former owner of Maxie’s, gave a thumbs up to Antojos, stopping by to eat on several occasions.

“Juanita and Ivan … are no strangers to the food service industry,” Hayes said. “I can easily say with my 40 years of experience in this industry, this will be a wonderful dining experience for all who visit.”

Working with relatives appeals to Daniella.

“I’ve been blessed to get sucked into this,” she said.

Running a restaurant is hard work, she said, but after business hours, “we look back and see we had another successful day.”

Ivan said his wife, with her talent for cooking, is the glue that holds the restaurant together.

While Ivan was hard at work this summer transforming a pizza place into a Mexican restaurant, he made it a habit of eating tacos at the multiple restaurants around town.

“I love tacos; I could eat tacos every single day,” he said. “I know basically all the taco (eateries) in Twin Falls.”

Customers are purchasing many tacos at Antojos, along with other favorites, including gorditas, which come in six varieties.

The Cheeto Burrito — so different that owners were hesitant to include it on the menu — is also a surprising best-seller. Its ingredients are hot Cheetos, carne asada, cilantro, onions, sour cream and nacho cheese sauce, wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla.

Antojos offers signature coffees including the horchata latte and the “Mami Coco’s Choice” — traditional Mexican mocha made with Ibarra chocolate.

The restaurant serves both savory and sweet crapes. The Crepa Poblana is a crepe filled with grilled chicken in a green poblano sauce, topped with a drizzle of more poblano sauce, sour cream and cilantro.

Antojos is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and offers a breakfast menu. Chilaquiles — fried tortilla strips sauteed with green or red sauce, topped with two eggs, queso cotija, sour cream and onion — are a favorite of Ismenia’s.

The restaurant owners hope to soon have a beer and wine license.