KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The fun will be at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. This year's theme is "Olympic Games Adventure."

Enjoy Olympic games, action stories, crafts and a light meal. For more information, call 208-423-4311.

