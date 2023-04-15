TWIN FALLS — A mental health examination has been ordered for a man charged with the killing of a Mexican national at his home south of town.

Court records don’t give an explanation for the request, but Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell approved the motion filed by Rockstahl Law Office on behalf of Juan Jose Hernandez-Quiroga, 41, who has been in custody since November on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence, all felonies.

Hernandez-Quiroga is accused of trying to burn the victim's body in a barrel, then burying the body on his property, according to court records.

He is being held without bail.

Campbell’s order calls for at least one qualified psychiatrist or licensed psychologist to evaluate Hernandez-Quiroga’s mental state, preferably on an outpatient basis, and determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

The order was filed on Wednesday, and the best location for the evaluation was to be determined within three working days.

If the examiner was to find confinement is necessary, the order allows the defendant to be confined in a jail, hospital or other suitable location for up to 30 days.

Three days after filing the request for the mental health evaluation for its client, Rockstahl Law Office filed a motion to withdraw from representing Hernandez-Quiroga due to a conflict of interest. Judge David Epis approved the request Friday and issued an order for a public defender to be assigned to represent the defendant.

The case goes back to last spring, when the Mexican consulate in Boise contacted the Twin Falls Police Department to file a missing person report after Jose Israel Gallardo Eslava stopped communicating with his family in April.

On Sept. 6, police received an anonymous letter, with a return address of a Twin Falls Mexican restaurant, claiming that a “Juan,” later identified as Hernandez-Quiroga, and his friends killed a man, records say.

The victim was identified as Eslava.

Investigators say Hernandez-Quiroga cleaned up his garage to conceal the killing, including patching bullet holes.

A status conference has been scheduled for May 19 to discuss findings of the mental health condition. Preliminary hearings set for Hernandez-Quiroga have been rescheduled seven times, some of them due to defense attorneys saying they were awaiting discovery.