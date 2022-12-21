Mental health crises strike Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Christmas is in the air, and everyone is aglow in holiday cheer.

Except for those who aren’t.

The holiday blues are a real thing, said Blake Gardner of Twin Falls and founder of the nonprofit organization Love Yourself.

“It’s supposed to be a joyous time of year, but some people who are struggling might have a feeling of what is wrong with them,” he said.

They feel broken, unwanted.

Although reasons for it are unclear, parts of Magic Valley are being hit with almost double the amount of calls received last year at this time of year for suicidal people or other mental health crises.

From Nov. 1 to Friday, there were 121 calls for those situations for agencies that Southern Idaho Regional Communications dispatches for and the city of Twin Falls, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t have the answer for why,” Stewart said. “It has been building since covid, and teens seem to be especially struggling.”

Stewart said there hasn’t been an increase in suicides. In fact, national studies indicate suicides actually decrease in December in the U.S.

But the holiday blues can seriously disrupt people lives, the health information online site Healthline says, and gives multiple suggestions to people on how to limit its effects, such as limiting alcohol, getting plenty of sleep, avoiding overscheduling, exercising and getting support when mourning loved ones.

Gardner said various strains brought on by the time of year, the pandemic or financial pressures can take a toll.

Gardner, who started his nonprofit in 2018 after his son committed suicide, stresses that people allow themselves to love themselves.

“I think a lot of it is how not to be critical,” he said,” but (to) extend kindness, grace and love to ourselves that we would to a friend.”

People who turn to suicide are often “very kind and caring with other people,” Gardner said. However, “for some reason, internalizing that back to themselves doesn’t seem natural.”

And for those who get lost in the woes of depression should feel worthy to seek counseling and other assistance.

“It’s OK to ask for help,” he said.

18-year-old Jacob Vorhis of Hazelton said he makes it a point to check on others and to be a friend, especially after two friends took their own lives.

He, too, admits to have suffered from depression and knows what it’s like to face it alone.

“I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through that,” Vorhis said.

Gardner’s group has had many activities designed to teach people self-worth, “trying to treat ourselves like an equal to everyone else.”

One of his favorite events is Bands of the Bridge held in September. Hundreds of people came out last year to tie “Love Yourself” wristbands on the Perrine Bridge.

Idaho ranks in the top five in the nation for suicides per population.