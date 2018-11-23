TWIN FALLS—Two men are facing allegations they physically attacked police officers in different incidents in Twin Falls County this week.
Tyler Jay Parsons, 21, of Twin Falls, was arraigned Friday on counts of grand theft by possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel.
Kevin Volk, 30, of Issaquah, Wash., was arraigned the same day on charges of assault or battery on certain personnel, driving under the influence, malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Parsons was arrested Thursday afternoon, after a Twin Falls man told police he saw Parsons steal his car out of the driveway of a friend’s house. Police quickly found the car, which had an orange heart spray-painted on its side, and found Parsons behind the wheel.
When officers searched Parsons’s pockets and a backpack found in the car, they discovered 18 credit and debit cards with other people’s names on them, according to court documents. Sixteen of the cards belonged to a woman who later told police that several cards were taken out of her wallet when it went missing earlier that week.
While he was in police custody, Parsons spit on an officer and kicked the officer in the chest and torso twice, police said.
Volk is accused of pushing and lunging at a Kimberly police officer after he was pulled over and detained on suspicion on driving under the influence Tuesday evening, according to court documents.
He is also accused of ripping out a radar antenna and breaking off a car door handle while riding in the back seat of a police car.
Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for Nov. 30.
