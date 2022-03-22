Memorial rose garden along Shoshone Street to be plowed under for court expansion

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners are looking to rehome dozens of rosebushes along Shoshone Avenue North to make way for a new courtroom.

Groundbreaking for the expansion of the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building is several months away, but roses growing in the way of the expansion need to be transplanted soon in order to survive the move.

The now-dormant rosebushes need to be dug up and moved after the frost is out of the ground but before the canes sprout their first growth of the spring, University of Idaho Extension horticulturist Andy West said.

This leaves Twin Falls County commissioners Brent Reinke, Don Hall and Jack Johnson with a narrow window of time to find donors or families of honorees before the rose garden is plowed under.

Commissioners are looking for family members of county residents such as Walter Priebe, who was widely known as the “grand old man” of conservation in southern Idaho and died at the age of 106 in 1987. And Twin Falls businessman Ray Raymond and his wife, Verna Marie, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1997. And Hazel Faulkner, who, with her husband, Earl, in 1952 opened the Paris Department Store on Main Avenue North and later left an endowment fund for their legacy, the Faulkner Planetarium, at the College of Southern Idaho.

All of these folks — and many others — have rosebushes planted in their honor at the Magic Valley Rose Society’s Commemorative Rose Garden near the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

Some of the donors are alive and well. Former Twin Falls County Prosecutor Harry De Haan donated a rosebush in memory of his father, De Haan’s daughter Jennifer Cummins said Monday.

“My grandfather really loved flowers and my dad always had roses in front of his law office. So, they reminded him of his father,” Cummins told the Times-News. “And, when the county asked my dad if he wanted to plant a rosebush there, it seemed like a great way to honor his dad.”

Other donors have died or moved, said Reinke, who is leading the effort to transplant the rosebushes.

Betty Pastoor, a longtime member of the Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, donated a rosebush to the garden in memory of her husband, John, when he died in 1995. Betty would have turned 100 in December but died shortly before her 99th birthday. She was an only child and had no children of her own, so her cousin Dave Burgess and his wife, Linda, are hoping to move the rosebush to a garden at the little church her family attended in Hollister.

“Unless someone else in the family wants it,” Linda Burgess said Monday.

The rose garden was created in 1993 by the newly formed nonprofit Magic Valley Rose Society with an informal agreement with Twin Falls County. The rose society’s primary mission was to establish the memorial garden, its papers of incorporation say.

Magic Valley Rose Society founder Cathy Walworth said the group had a casual agreement with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to allow trustees at the county jail to assist the group in maintaining the rose garden. A new sheriff, however, ended the office’s informal relationship with the rose society, leaving volunteers solely responsible for the garden’s upkeep.

In 1998, rose society President Beth Smith penned an official agreement with Twin Falls County commissioners Carla Reed, Dennis Maughan and Marvin Hempleman, outlining the responsibilities of each party to maintain the garden in perpetuity. In the agreement, the county and the rose society agreed that the rosebushes would be returned to donors if the rose society disbanded.

Meanwhile, support for the rose garden began to lag; the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office listed the rose society’s status as inactive in 2016.

Armed with shovels, county maintenance workers will be at the rose garden on April 1 and April 2 to assist those who claim their rosebushes.

Anyone wanting to take a bush home should have a fresh hole dug in healthy soil prior to picking up your rosebush, West said. Folks are encouraged to bring wet burlap in which to wrap the root ball or a bucket of water to carry the bush. The quicker the bush is transplanted, the better.

“I’ll be honest,” West said, “the age factor of the bushes really limits their survivability.”

But Reinke says the county is obligated to try to find new homes for the bushes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0