top story

Memorial Day in the Magic Valley

More than a million Americans have died while serving their country during wartime. Nearly half of those died in the Civil War and more than 400,000 died in World War II, according to the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial Day flowers

Flowers adorn the graves of veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

As each day passes, fewer and fewer who served with — or even knew — the fallen are around today to tell their stories.

As thousands place wreaths and flags on the graves of loved ones on Memorial Day, few will remember how the holiday came to be. Even fewer will personally remember the fallen soldiers for which the holiday is dedicated.

Memorial Day is the day for America to remember those who laid down their lives for their country.

Memorial Day flowers

Flowers adorn the graves of veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Memorial Day flowers

Cemetery visitors pay their respects Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Memorial Day flowers

A flag waves in the wind over Henry Gabica's grave Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Memorial Day flowers

Flowers adorn the graves of veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Memorial Day flowers

Flowers adorn the graves of veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
