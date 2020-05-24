Memorial Day brings several closures Monday​

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding and Shoshone, among other cities.

County, state and federal offices will be closed along with post offices, banks, the Twin Falls Public Library and the Twin Falls City Pool.

The College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be closed Monday.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Trash will not be picked up Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

