Memorial Day brings several closures Monday​
0 comments

Memorial Day brings several closures Monday​

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding and Shoshone, among other cities.

County, state and federal offices will be closed along with post offices, banks, the Twin Falls Public Library and the Twin Falls City Pool.

The College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be closed Monday.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Trash will not be picked up Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Trevor M. Bullock, 28, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Kimberly Lee Harmon, of Ririe, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services will b…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Dale W Rasmussen, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Dale W Rasmussen, an 84-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral is pending…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News