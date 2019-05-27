{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding and Shoshone, among other cities.

County, state and federal offices will be closed along with post offices and banks, the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be closed Monday.

The Twin Falls City Pool will offer open swim from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Trash will not be picked up Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments