TWIN FALLS — As thousands place wreaths and flags on the graves of loved ones on Memorial Day, few will remember how the holiday came to be. Even fewer will personally remember the fallen soldiers for which the holiday is dedicated.
Memorial Day is the day for America to remember those who laid down their lives for their country.
More than a million Americans have died while serving their country during wartime. Nearly half of those died in the Civil War and more than 400,000 died in World War II, according to the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
As each day passes, fewer and fewer who served with — or even knew — the fallen are around today to tell their stories.
U.S. Army Retired Master Sgt. Gerold “Jerry” Wertz of Twin Falls celebrated his 100th birthday recently with friends, family and retired military personnel. On Thursday, he sat reading the dozens of birthday cards he received the previous week.
“I have enough memories to drown you,” Wertz said. But he couldn’t come up with a single name of a man killed in battle.
Henry Cone’s memories of World War II are vivid.
“I’ve seen it all,” the 97-year-old former Eden resident said.
But does Cone remember anyone who died in the war? No. The mortality rate was too high to get close to anyone in particular, he said.
“We would send out a squad a week,” said Cone, who fought in the brutal Battle of the Bulge. “Out of the 14 men, only seven would come back.”
Twin Falls plant pathologist Leslie “Bill” Dean, also 100, saw plenty of casualties as a pharmacist mate second class at the naval hospital at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.
“They shipped in the wounded to the hospital — patients from all over the world,” Dean said. “I saw everything from venereal disease to gunshots.”
He never knew whether those he treated lived or later died.
“Did I feel safe?” Dean quipped. “I wasn’t safe. I was on the California coast.”
Despite the horrors they saw in the war, Wertz, Cone and Dean consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Wertz was on a ship headed to New Guinea when the convoy stopped for water and supplies in Hawaii. The convoy left port just ahead of Japan’s Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Nearly twelve-hundred men were killed on the Arizona alone,” he said, squirming a little as he told how men drowned in a million gallons of burning oil when their ship was sunk by Japanese, realizing he could have been one of them.
Now living in Wendell, Cone described his time fighting the Axis Powers on the Western Front during World War II.
In December 1944, Nazi Germany launched its last major attack on Allied Forces in what is known as the Ardennes Offensive. For a week, the Germans aggressively pushed into Belgium, creating a 60-mile “bulge” in their front line.
But Allied Forces battled that bulge in what is known as greatest land battle ever fought. Of the 600,000 American troops led by U.S. Army Gen. George Patton, more than 75,000 were wounded and 19,000 died. The battle was a major turning point in the war.
After the war, Cone served as a guard at the Nuremberg trials.
Robert Smith, veterans service officer for the Idaho Bureau of Veteran Advocacy, nominated Cone for the French Legion of Honor award, for his service in France. The nomination is still in the hands of the French Consulate.
Memorial Day began as Decoration Day after the Civil War as a day to honor those lost in America’s deadliest war by decorating their graves. In 1971, the holiday officially became Memorial Day for all Americans who lost their lives while serving.
But as memories of those killed in war fade into the past, the holiday, unfortunately, continues to morph “into a day of mattress sales,” Smith said.
Memorial Day is a somber day, not a day of celebration, the Gulf War veteran said. It’s a day to remember the fallen and to say, “Thanks for your sacrifice.
“You don’t have to make a big deal about it. Just say ‘thank you.’”
