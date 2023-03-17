RUPERT — Melting snow from recent storms is causing some flooding across Mini-Cassia.

“It’s not comparable to the flooding in 2017,” Minidoka County Sheriff Lt. Rob Cobbley said. “And so far it’s looking pretty good that we won’t reach that level.”

Cobbley said anyone who needs sand or sandbags can go to the Minidoka County Fairgrounds.

People should bring their own shovel, he said, but it is free.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not received any reports of homes that are threatened but the flooding has closed about 10 roads.

“The flooding is definitely not county wide,” Cobbley said. “Most people can still get around.”

The flooding is affecting low-lying areas at 300 North and above, along with some side roads and many gravel roads are very soft.

“If a road is closed you should not try to go through it,” Cobbley said.

The sheriff’s office has received some reports from people who have left their vehicles after they did not make it through a flooded stretch of road.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said there have been reports of flooding in the Raft River area, which has caused some road damage, including on Roller Coaster Road and some private driveways.

Warrell said any closed roads should be open by the end of Thursday.

“It’s still really early in the season and there are more storms coming,” Warrell said.

As the weather continues to warm the mountain snowpack will also start to come down, he said.

“This is a pretty normal spring occurrence,” Warrell said.