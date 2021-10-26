Meet the people running for public office in Twin Falls County (minus the city of Twin Falls)

Editor’s note: Candidates running for Twin Falls City Council will appear in Thursday’s Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

TWIN FALLS — More than two-thirds of the candidates running for positions in city government and on school boards in Twin Falls County will be unopposed on Nov. 2. The following candidates are running in Buhl, Filer, Hollister, Castleford:

Buhl City Council (4-year term; Pick 2)

Incumbent Michael Higbee, 39, has served on the Buhl City Council for 10 years. A pharmacist by trade, Higbee says community service is important.

“I think it’s important not to sit around and complain about things,” he said, “but, instead, we need to find a solution.”

Higbee was first appointed to fill an open seat on the city council.

“We’ve been working hard on community improvement grants and planning for future growth,” he said. “The city has only a few undeveloped lots, so we will need to annex land into the city. We are concentrating on doing it responsibly and wisely.”

Higbee is active in the Buhl Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Buhl, and various youth programs.

Amanda Hawkins, 37, a lifelong resident of Buhl, is also running for city council.

“I’m a conservative Republican and a Christian, but I don’t have a huge political agenda,” Hawkins said. “I thought it would be good for people my age to get involved.”

Her husband, Rusty, has been on the Buhl Police force for 15 years.

“My main goal is to serve my community,” she said. Hawkins and her husband have three children.

Taylor Morse, 36, is a newcomer to the political scene.

“I’m a political junkie on the national level,” Morse said. “That’s the main reason I wanted to dive in. I think it’s important to start locally.”

Morse lived in the area as a child, then moved back to Buhl in 2005 and now works for Riverence — formerly Clear Springs Foods. He said Buhl struggles with how to handle new growth in the area.

“I’m all for a town growing, but not growing without a plan,” he said.

Filer City Council (Two-year term) Pick 1

Tracey Daluiso, 50, runs a small dessert food truck and bakery delivery service called Dazipop Cupcakes. A Canadian native, Daluiso recently became a U.S. citizen, with the intent to be as involved as possible in her community.

“I recently joined the Filer Events Committee in an effort to get involved with celebrations and events in our area,” she said. “ I believe that community spirit equals community pride.”

Growth is inevitable, Daluiso said.

“Filer is growing whether we want it to or not — it’s already happening — but it doesn’t have to lose its charm with that growth,” she said. “If I get elected, I would not want to change that. I would just want to see it shine a little brighter.”

Candidates Desiree Romano and Hailey Wadsworth could not be reached for comments.

Hollister Mayor

Audrey Gonzalez, 26, has lived in the Hollister area for 13 years. She says she has local political knowledge and county job experience.

“I want to be mayor because I know that I would do a great job for the people of Hollister and to make the city the best that it can be,” Gonzalez said. “Great cities thrive on honesty and I believe that Hollister needs more communication between the people and the city council.”

What issue is most important to you: Great cities thrive on honesty and I believe that Hollister needs more communication between the people and the city council.

Robyn Grover could not be reached for comment.

Hollister City Council (Four-year term) Pick 1

James E. LaRue and Jacqueline Nieto could not be reached for comment.

Rock Creek Fire (District 1)

Incumbent Doug Fisher, 71, has been on the fire district’s Board of Commissioners nearly from the beginning.

“I acted as an alternate to a commissioner when the district started in the early 1990s,” Fisher told the Times-News. The district covers the Murtaugh, Hansen and Kimberly areas in the east end of Twin Falls County. Fisher is running for the Kimberly seat.

He says to be a fire district commissioner, one must know three things: “the people in the community, the people who work for you, and how to put out a fire.”

Over the past three decades, the district has been unsuccessful in increasing property taxes to fund the fire station. The district now wants to pass a one-time fire station impact fee on new construction.

“We think growth should pay for growth,” Fisher said.

Marshall Crosby Bishop could not be reached for comment.

Rock Creek Fire (District 3)

Incumbent Brad Perkins, 60, is running unopposed as a write-in candidate for the Murtaugh seat on the fire district’s Board of Commissioners. Although the race is uncontested, voters must write in Perkins’ name for their vote to be counted.

Buhl School District (Zone 1)

Paul Pettit and Adrian Preader could not be reached for comment.

Buhl School District (Zone 2)

Les Harper and Milissa J. Kippes could not be reached for comment.

Buhl School District levy

The school district is asking voters to approve a levy to spend an additional $400,000 each year for two years to maintain current programs.

“This is a continuation of the levies that have been passed in previous years,” Superintendant David Carson told the Times-News.

Filer School District (Zone 5)

Jenni Lanting, 40, is a veterinarian at Kimberly Veterinary Hospital. Lanting was born and raised in Twin Falls and moved to Hollister to raise her two children on her husband’s family’s ranch.

“I would like to continue to be involved in kids’ education,” she said, “and I look forward to the school board having a voice from a rural community.”

Lanting said she will work to maximize students’ education while responsibly using all available resources.

D. Greg Beal could not be reached for comment.

Other races

Candidates in the following races are uncontested and will not appear on the ballot:

West End Cemetery (District 3): Jacqueline Frey

Buhl Mayor: Pamela McClain

Castleford Mayor: Dan Howard

Castleford City Council (Four-year terms): Cliff Lockhart and Roxanne Stiegemeier

Castleford City Council (Two-year term): No filing

Filer Mayor: Bob Templeman

Filer City Council (Four-year terms): Joe Durham and Samuel Callen

Hansen City Council (Four-year terms): Tony Bohrn and Veronica Rodriguez

Hansen City Council (Two-year term): No filing

Kimberly City Council (Four-year terms): Nancy Duncan and Robert B. Tomlinson

Murtaugh City Council (Four-year terms): Humberto Chavez Jr. and Christina Andersen

Buhl Fire (District 1): Glenn Van Patten

Buhl Fire (District 2): Neal D. Gier

Castleford Fire (District 1): Troy Schlund

Castleford Fire (District 2): Lonny Zimmers

Filer Fire (District 3): Blayne D. Wright

Salmon Tract Fire (District 1): Todd Lanting

Salmon Tract Fire (District 2): Noelle Stebbins

Twin Falls Fire (District 2): James M. Olson

Twin Falls Fire (District 3): Jim Kuykendall

Castleford Recreation (District 1): Justin Clark

Castleford Recreation (District 2): No filing

Filer Recreation (District 2): No filing

Filer Recreation (District 3): No filing

Buhl School District (Zone 5): Jennie Ridley

Castleford School District (Zone 4): Charlene Davis

Castleford School District (Zone 5): Kimberly A. Taylor

Filer School District (Zone 2): Ryan Gurney

Filer School District (Zone 3): Bill Deetz

Hagerman School District (Zone 4): Bryan Whitmarsh

Hansen School District (Zone 1): Ramiro Hernandez

Hansen School District (Zone 4): Krystal Ray

Hansen School District (Zone 5): Dave Bjorneberg

Kimberly School District (Zone 2): Zachary T. Kelsey

Kimberly School District (Zone 3): Rex Ward

Murtaugh School District (Zone 1): Matt Stanger

Murtaugh School District (Zone 2): Eric Andersen

Murtaugh School District (Zone 4): Dane Roseborough

Twin Falls School District (Zone 1): Eric M. Smallwood

Twin Falls School District (Zone 3): Jayson E. Lloyd

