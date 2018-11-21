Try 3 months for $3
Salvation Army
Major Kevin Hanson poses for a portrait Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in front of The Salvation Army in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — This year, Twin Falls Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help with their Christmas Red Kettle Drive.

With new leadership at the Twin Falls Salvation Army comes changes. Last year the Twin Falls Salvation Army spent $30,000 on bell ringers said new Salvation Army Major Kevin Hanson.

“I thought that we could spend that $30,000 on other programs that are needed,” Hanson said. “Hopefully we can get all the bell ringers to be volunteer-based.”

Hanson is the new Major of Twin Falls Salvation Army, He has served the Salvation Army for 25 years. He served in Napa, California and has been in Twin Falls since July. He’s still getting used to things here, mainly the cold, he’s also getting used to Twin Falls needs.

“We can help the community on needs that they think needs worked on,” Hanson said. “I want to find new services to provide here. There’s no point in doing a duplicated service.”

Major Kevin Hanson helps volunteer Vicky Peacock sort through donated socks Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in front of The Salvation Army in Twin Falls. During the Thanksgiving dinner at The Salvation Army, attendees will be able to pick out a new coat, blanket, socks and a case of water.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Now, along with the Red Kettle, there will be a sign detailing where the donated money goes. The money is used on Christmas presents, their food pantry and after-school programs. All of the information is from redkettletwinfalls.org, which also offers a chance to donate online.

“I think we are the first Salvation Army with a sign like this,” Hanson said. “I want people to see this is where their money goes if they make an investment in us.”

To volunteer for bell ringing or toy and food distribution, Salvation Army Lt. Sandra Solis said to call 208-733-8720 or to just come into the office to volunteer. Bell ringing volunteers can take three-hour shifts or six-hour shifts from Monday through Saturday. In previous years the shifts were 12-hours, Hanson wants shorter bursts to bring more people in.

“Thankfully I’ve had good people before me who laid down bricks for this foundation,” Hanson said. “Hopefully, I can lay some down too.”

