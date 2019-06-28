TWIN FALLS — Blaine Patterson grows many types of fruit on his property: cherries, apples, peaches, apricots, grapes and blackberries, to name a few. Each variety requires a distinct approach for it to flourish, he says.
The skills Patterson uses to keep track of those different plants may also be why he is well suited for the diverse duties as the new director of St. Luke’s emergency medical services, ambulances and air services.
The position requires an ability to lead and deal with a broad spectrum of organizations and people to ensure patients receive the care they need.
Anything relating to out-of-hospital transportation comes under Patterson’s oversight, he said. That includes ambulances from Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s helicopters and other aircraft.
He and the on-duty crew, working either 12- or 24-hour shifts based at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, listen closely to the radio scanners. When emergency dispatchers from local agencies relay a call involving a medical situation, the crew begins preparations.
“From the time of the call to lift-off is seven minutes,” Patterson said of the air ambulance team. Sometimes, that time is cut shorter, because the pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic can have their pre-flight checks completed while the situation is developing over the radio.
Getting the Bell 429 medical helicopter off the ground is only the first step. Once the team arrives at an emergency site, the patient is assessed and treatment initiated. Then, Patterson and the team coordinate with hospitals — not always those in the St. Luke’s network — to determine the closest appropriate facility for the patient’s care.
Whether continued treatment can be given in an emergency room, an operating room or a cath lab, Patterson wants the process to be seamless.
He expressed pride in his team for the care they deliver. They’ve been recognized well beyond the Magic Valley, especially in regard to their innovative care for stroke victims with a large vessel occlusion. They’ve saved lives using a technique to remove the clot from the blood vessel.
“We’ve had people come back to see us who can walk and talk,” though they were paralyzed when the emergency medical team first arrived, Patterson said.
“Air St. Luke’s is the region’s most comprehensive medical transport program with a dedicated team of professionals highly trained to the specific needs of newborns, pregnant women, children and adult patients with cardiac or other critical needs,” said David McFadyen, St. Luke’s vice president of population health for Boise, Elmore and McCall. “Our helicopters, airplane and ambulances are designed as mobile critical care units with advanced lifesaving equipment and technology.”
A collaborative relationship also exists between Air St. Luke’s and other air medical transports in the area.
“When they are on a call, we cover for them,” Patterson said, and vice versa.
Patterson’s three decades of experience in emergency medical services provided him with a firm foundation to lead the St. Luke’s team. He stepped into the director position in late May, after former director Kevin Myers departed in March.
With a bachelor’s degree in business, Patterson started as a volunteer in emergency medical services, then worked as a paramedic, flight paramedic and registered nurse. He joined St. Luke’s in 2007.
Patterson credits St. Luke’s for developing talent among their employees.
“The Leading at Luke’s program is a great training mechanism,” he said.
“We are pleased that Blaine Patterson has accepted this new role as director of Air St. Luke’s,” McCall said.
Besides delivering patients to hospitals via ambulance or air, Patterson is charged with coordinating patient transportation from one facility to another, when additional or more appropriate care is necessary. He relies on more than 100 employees of Air St. Luke’s, more than four dozen at Magic Valley Paramedics and another 38 at Elmore Ambulance Services to fulfill those requirements.
When not engaged in his directorial duties for St. Luke’s, or tending his fruit trees, Patterson enjoys camping near the Little Wood River with his wife and dog. Each year, he schedules a backpacking trip with his four grown children. Cycling and mountain biking are also favorite activities.
