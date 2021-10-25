Meet the candidates running for office in Jerome and Camas Counties

TWIN FALLS — On Nov. 2, Jerome County residents will be voting for two Jerome City Council seats and two Eden City Council seats. There are also two uncontested races, one for the Mayor of Jerome and another for Jerome School District Trustee Zone 2.

In Camas County, the only contested race is for two Fairfield City Council positions. Five uncontested races may or may not appear on the ballot.

Jerome mayor

Incumbent David Davis has been the mayor of Jerome since 2014.

Jerome City Council, four year term, vote for two

Incumbent Jason Peterson, 43, works as a certified public accountant. A native Idaho resident, he has four children and has served on the council for the last eight years.

He thinks the city is currently in a great position and taking steps forward. This includes the plans to rehab a building to replace the outdated police station.

“If you just look at the city and what we have accomplished the last eight years, we have accomplished a lot,” he said.

Bryan Craig, 57, is a member of the Urban Renewal Agency in Jerome, is a lifelong resident of Jerome. He graduated from Jerome High School and Boise State University. He owns and operates Prescott and Craig Insurance in Jerome and have been employed through the agency for 35 years.

I feel the biggest issue the City of Jerome is facing is affordable housing,” Craig said.

Craig has been the Jerome Rotary secretary for 29 years, and he serves on the Jerome Citizens for Better Schools Committee.

“As a lifetime resident and local business owner in Jerome, I enjoy serving the community, volunteering, and donating to our community projects,” Craig said. “I want to help the city of Jerome grow and improve and be more involved in the decisions being made to improve the city of Jerome for its residents.”

Incumbent Robert (Bob) Culver is a veteran of the United States Navy and served for 32 years as the public works director for the city of Jerome. He is on the board of directors for Region Four Development and the board of directors for the Idaho Rural Water Association.

Culver thinks one of the biggest issues facing his community currently is water.

“The way we are growing, we need to make sure we secure enough water rights for the future,” he said.

His experience, listening skills and knowledge of budgeting makes him a good candidate, he said.

Eden City Council, four year term, vote for two

Michelle Taylor

Susan Vineyard

Randy Bartlett

The Times-News was unable to reach candidates for Eden City Council.

Jerome School District Trustee, Zone 2, four year term

Jackie Cook

Camas County Fairfield City Council, four year term, vote for two

Josh Bovey (The Times-News was unable to reach Josh Bovey)

Incumbent Doug Hoskinson retired this month from the Idaho Transportation Department. He has served on the Fairfield City Council for a combined total of six years.

He thinks the biggest issue facing his community currently involves the water and sewer system. The city just recently passed a bond to fix the system and get in compliance.

“I care a whole lot about this community,” he said. “There are a lot of good people here.”

Incumbent John Pine worked for the forest service for the last 10 years. He is married with two boys in high school.

Managing growth is something he thinks will be important for the future of Fairfield.

“I am doing my best to balance the fiscal responsibilities with the desires of the community,” he said.

Other candidates running for office unopposed in the county, who may not appear on the ballot are:

Camas County School District, Zone 3, Marianne Kramer

Camas County School District, Zone 2, Claude Ballard

Camas County Cemetery District Commissioner, Melody Lefler

Camas County Cemetery District Board, George M. Gill

Camas County Library Trustee, Victoria Miller

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0