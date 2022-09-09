 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Meet the candidates for Economic Development Director on Sept 12

  • 0
Councilman Shawn Barigar steps down, looks forward

Former councilman Shawn Barigar pauses for a photo outside City Hall in July in downtown Twin Falls. Barigar stepped down from the council to pursue the economic development director position with the city.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The city has announced three finalists for its new economic director position and has set a date for the public to meet the contenders.

The three finalists for the position are Cheryl Viola, Shawn Barigar and Bradley Mecham.

The public is invited to meet and greet the candidates at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12 at the Second South Food Hall.

The candidates will go through several panel-style interviews and one-on-one interviews with City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

The city describes the position as being "critical to attracting quality environmentally friendly business who will contribute to the community and improve the overall quality of life. Specifically the position is responsible for preserving our traditional agriculture industry as well as expanding our economic base for new industry."

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago artist is using potholes as his latest canvas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News