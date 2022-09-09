Meet the candidates for Economic Development Director on Sept 12

TWIN FALLS — The city has announced three finalists for its new economic director position and has set a date for the public to meet the contenders.

The three finalists for the position are Cheryl Viola, Shawn Barigar and Bradley Mecham.

The public is invited to meet and greet the candidates at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12 at the Second South Food Hall.

The candidates will go through several panel-style interviews and one-on-one interviews with City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

The city describes the position as being "critical to attracting quality environmentally friendly business who will contribute to the community and improve the overall quality of life. Specifically the position is responsible for preserving our traditional agriculture industry as well as expanding our economic base for new industry."