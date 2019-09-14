HEYBURN — The Ada County Paramedics' Alone Back Crib Guy will walk to an Idaho town near you, beginning Monday. He'll deliver the "ABC's of Safe Sleep" class at the following local locations:
- Monday — Minidoka County Fire Department in Heyburn
- Tuesday — Valley School near Hazelton
- Wednesday — 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls Visitors Center
- Thursday — 6 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library. For more information, call Andrew Stevens at 208-308-2401.
- Friday — 5 p.m. at the Hagerman Fire Department. For more information, call Tim Peterson at 208-539-6546.
- Sept. 21 — 5 p.m. at the Jerome Fire Department. For more information, call Mike Harrison at 208-324-2323.
The ABC Guy began the walking tour Wednesday. It will end Oct. 26. He will cover more than 600 miles on foot, walking to more than 30 Idaho towns to deliver the safe-baby class to the entire state of Idaho. The purpose is to save more infants from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome.
For more information, go to adacountyparamedics.org/idahowalkingtour.
