{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A pair of Medicare workshops for people turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held Monday in Burley at the public library, 1300 Miller Ave.

The first of the two free sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a second workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Caregivers and all those interested in learning how Medicare works are encouraged to attend.

Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment time-frames for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans and how the different parts of Medicare work together.

Staff from the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, will conduct the workshops. To register for either session, call the SHIBA helpline at 1-800-247-4422.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments