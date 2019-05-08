BURLEY — A pair of Medicare workshops for people turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held Monday in Burley at the public library, 1300 Miller Ave.
The first of the two free sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a second workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Caregivers and all those interested in learning how Medicare works are encouraged to attend.
Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment time-frames for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans and how the different parts of Medicare work together.
Staff from the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, will conduct the workshops. To register for either session, call the SHIBA helpline at 1-800-247-4422.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.