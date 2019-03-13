Try 3 months for $3

BURLEY — Two Medicare workshops for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.

Those interested in learning how Medicare works, caregivers and individuals not yet eligible for Medicare are also encouraged to attend and learn about other health plan options from a local enrollment counselor.

The Medicare workshops will be led by Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors — SHIBA — a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance. SHIBA presenters will introduce the various parts of Medicare and explain some of the vocabulary associated with the program. Topics to be covered include the following:

  • Timeframes for enrolling in Medicare
  • Enrollment periods for Medigap, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans
  • How the different parts of Medicare work together, and when they don’t

To register for either workshop, call the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422. Walk-ins are also welcome.

