HAILEY — A free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Everyone interested in learning how Medicare works, especially caregivers, is encouraged to attend.

Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment timeframes for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans and how the different parts of Medicare work together.

Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the workshops. To register, call 800-247-4422.

For more information, go to doi.idaho.gov.

