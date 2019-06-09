{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A free Medicare webinar for people turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. Caregivers and all those interested in learning how Medicare works are encouraged to join.

Medicare webinars are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment time-frames for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans and how the different parts of Medicare work together.

Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the webinars. To register for the upcoming session, call the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.

