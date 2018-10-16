BOISE — AARP Idaho will host a statewide telephone town hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss health insurance issues that affect older Idahoans such as Medicare open enrollment, Medicare fraud and the new Medicare cards. You do not have to be an AARP member to participate.
Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, and Shannon Hohl, supervisor of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, will provide up-to-date information about Medicare and answer callers’ questions. Lupe Wissel, AARP state director, will moderate the discussion.
To take part in the tele-town hall, dial 877-229-8493 toll-free a few minutes before 11 a.m. and use code 114768 or go to https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-41860/ or watch live at facebook.com/aarpidaho.
Medicare beneficiaries who want to make changes to their coverage can do so during open enrollment which runs from Monday to Dec. 7.
