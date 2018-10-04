BOISE — Idahoans younger than 65 who enrolled for benefits under Medicare parts A and B will now be able to purchase a Medicare supplement plan through Jan. 1 — thanks in part to a temporary rule change approved by the Idaho Department of Insurance.
This special enrollment is in addition to the traditional open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries that begins Oct. 15.
The previous period did not align with part D prescription open enrollment. Previously, consumers were forced to choose between their existing plan and a Medicare supplement without prescription coverage.
“This temporary rule gives pre-65 consumers a second chance to enroll in a Medicare supplement which closely aligns with the ability to purchase a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan,” DOI Director Dean Cameron said in a statement.
For more information, go to doi.idaho.gov.
