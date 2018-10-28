TWIN FALLS — The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation will hold its third 2018 Medicare 101 Boot Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. All ages are welcome.
There is no cost; no pre-registration is required.
Experts will train you on these subjects:
- Medicare 101 — Part A, B, C, D and Medicare as secondary payer
- Medicare Advantage vs. traditional Medicare
- Supplemental insurance costs and needs
- Social Security benefits
- Aid for aged, blind and disabled — Medicaid
- Tax impact
- What does it cost to retire?
- Office on Aging programs
- SHIBA
- Fit after 60
- Safety in the home
- Palliative care — end of life decisions
- Stay active — volunteerism
For continuing updates, call 208-423-9036 or go to PFNFInc.com or Facebook.com/PFNFInc.
