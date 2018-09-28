WELLS, Nev. — A medical marijuana dispensary may soon be closer to Twin Falls as the Wells, Nev., City Council has voted to support such a business in its boundaries.
The city, about two hours south of Twin Falls on U.S. 93, approved a letter of support for two businesses applying for a permit from the State of Nevada Marijuana Division.
The council said it would allow one dispensary, which would still have to be approved by the council after the state permit process.
The Wells City Council approved the letter of support at its Sept. 11 meeting, with two council members, Tamrah Jackson and Michael Pace, opposed. Jackson and Pace are both in law enforcement. Those voting in favor were Mayor Layla Walz, Vice Mayor Yvonne Stuart and Laura Moore Delrio.
The council also approved a resolution for a 3 percent tax on growing and dispensing marijuana in the city, Wells City Manager Jolene Supp said, “like a monthly room tax.”
Wells already has sold two five-acre plots in the city’s industrial park for wholesale marijuana growing and production facilities, but the city had until this month opposed a medical marijuana dispensary or recreational sales outlet within the city limits.
Supp said the applicants are seeking to open a medical marijuana dispensary, but there is the potential that a push will come for allowing recreational sales once the state allows them.
The council is looking at the economic benefits of marijuana sales because “they are talking about as much as 60 jobs (among) the three operations,” she said.
“We could not turn our nose to that. Tax dollars are huge.”
The city looked at a study done for Parachute, Colo., which is similar in size to Wells, Supp said. Parachute sells both recreational and medical marijuana, and the summary of that study says the “retail marijuana in Parachute serves as an immediate and viable option to diversify the economy and generate one-time and recurring town revenues.”
The 2016 study estimated Parachute could receive between $90,000 and $225,000 in sale taxes per year. Excess taxes on unprocessed retail marijuana are estimated at roughly $150,000 per 10,000 square feet of cultivation space.
That Colorado study by BBC Research and Consulting estimated 17 to 43 jobs at the retail level, 15 at the cultivation level and 18 at the manufacturing level with one dispensary, one cultivation facility and one production facility.
The Wells council also is looking at charging marijuana businesses a fee to be used for an additional law-enforcement officer because of the additional work involved. Wells currently has a contract with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for coverage of the city.
Supp said those looking at marijuana sales in Wells were “all thumbs up” about a charge for a code enforcement officer for one year, but she believes the council would want the charge for longer than one year.
West Wendover had been the only city in Elko County that voted to allow a medical marijuana dispensary. It also approved a lease for land in its industrial park for a dispensary and sold land in the park for a cultivation and production facility.
