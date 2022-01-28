'Means the world to us': First Federal Foundation awards nine grants

TWIN FALLS — The E Street Community center needed some TLC.

After being a YMCA for 63 years, the building was showing its age. When the United Way of South Central Idaho partnered with the center in September, the management created a master list of potential renovations.

One of the top priorities was new shingles.

Thanks to the First Federal Foundation, construction started on Tuesday to replace the missing and broken pieces.

“I’ve never been so happy to hear pounding on that roof, it was amazing,” said Sonya Haines, the center’s resource and community development director.

The E Street Community Center was one of nine organizations that received money from the First Federal Foundation on Thursday. The foundation awarded $45,024.47 to support a range of projects.

Lori Ward, chair of the foundation board of directors, said the organizations receiving awards fell into one of two categories. The first contains smaller organizations that don’t quite fit into other more restrictive grants.

“The other category is that we are seeing, probably because of the state of things as they are, we are seeing just some basic human needs,” Ward said. “We’ve got coats for kids happening and diapers for babies happening, just very basic human survival needs.”

The foundation awards grants twice each year. The previous round of grants was handed out in August.

Here are all the grant recipients:

Cassia County Education Foundation

For busy people who want to stay active, exercise often has to come before work.

In Cassia County, people were starting to notice that early morning runners were forced to use the sides of roadways, creating a safety hazard for everyone.

“Really we don’t have sidewalks in Oakley, we don’t have trails that people can get to,” said Oakley High School track and field coach Heather Cranny. “It is a danger to them to walk on the road because they can’t be seen very easily.”

Cranny’s track and field kids were also running on gravel because there is not a designated track in Oakley.

The community was able to come together to raise funds for a track but they didn’t have enough for a timing system for athletic events.

The funds they received will be used to buy an electronic timing system to be shared between Burley and Oakley high schools.

Idaho Regional Robotics Inc.

Idaho Regional Robotics Inc. is a nonprofit that runs Idaho FIRST robotics. An international robotics community, FIRST robotics has competitions for kids in preschool through high school.

Idaho Regional Robotics will be using its grant to purchase equipment to be able to host robotics competitions.

“I thank you for your generosity because it will allow us to hold events and to make this accessible to a lot more kids in the Magic Valley,” said Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg, the regional director for FIRST Robotics in Idaho.

Jerome Public Library

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jerome Public Library decided to convert its meeting room into a conference center for community use.

Brett Barker, who does circulation and teen programing, said the library added a large TV and eventually a speaker system to make the space accessible.

With the grant from the First Federal Foundation, the library will purchase a camera to use for live videos. The camera will have motion tracking, allowing staff to move around the room while doing story time.

Mustard Seed Ministries

Mustard Seed is a community services outreach organization. They provide food boxes and other necessities.

The First Federal Foundation grant will allow them to provide diapers to families.

Robert Stuart Middle School

A few years ago, Robert Stuart Middle School used a First Federal grant to work on an outdoor beautification project. The school started with an outdoor basketball court and then benches.

With this most recent grant, the school is going to build a concrete pad beneath its outdoor ping pong table.

Rotary Club of Twin Falls

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls received money to update the outdoor bathrooms at Frontier Park.

The Optimist Club of Twin Falls

The Optimist Club’s Coats for Kids program has been happening for 36 years. The program originally accepted gently used coats and has since moved on to offer brand new coats to kids in need.

The club is halfway through the project this year and has provided over 1,025 coats throughout the Magic Valley.

“This grant means the world to us. We were so thankful when we got that because we started this year a little bit low on funds,” said Danae Klimes, the second vice president. “We were buying coats just praying that we would get funded, and hallelujah, we did.”

Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho

Unity Alliance was started in 2018 in response to hatred towards the community’s refugee population.

“We reflect our community’s support of our diverse city that is made up of refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers,” according to the group website.

Twin Falls Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury is the board president.

Kingsbury and Alejandra Hernandez, the executive director, accepted the grant from the foundation to support personal development training.

