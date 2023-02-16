MDC Magic Valley donated a vehicle to the Minidoka County Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter on Wednesday to be used for transporting animals to rescue organizations.

MDC Magic Valley provides support services for developmentally challenged individuals and the 2003 Honda Pilot was used as the company’s transport vehicle, which was replaced, Marla Palmer with MDC Magic Valley said.

“It didn’t take much for us to do it and we knew they really needed it,” Palmer said, who also fosters animals.

“We are very appreciative for the services they provide taking in animals in the community and finding places for them,” she said. “Hopefully, it helps them out.”

Minidoka County Joint Powers Animal Control and Shelter Assistant Lisa Leonard said the vehicle will help defray the volunteers’ costs to transport animals to rescue organizations.

“We feel so blessed,” Leonard said.

The shelter has also received several plaques made by Jenny Hunt, in memory of her daughter. The plaques are $10 each and proceeds will be used for the shelter’s spay and neuter program.

The shelter received a $4,000 license plate grant at the first of the year for free spay and neuters.

“The money was used up within three days,” Leonard said. “That show what the need is out there.”