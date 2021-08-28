McGeachin’s education task force hears from Idahoans, gives recommendations at finale

“I am here to let everyone know, especially those who are perpetuating the lie that I am oppressed, I am here to let them know that I can speak for myself,” she said.

“I also want to let everyone know that we are also very capable of inventing, that Blacks can build, that we can become Supreme Court justices. … We can also become the president of the United States for two terms. That’s what Blacks can do and we are not oppressed.”

She said America was an incredible country that “offers us limitless possibilities for all people who are willing to dream and work hard.”

Dunn said she is opposed to critical race theory and anything that resembles it. She said she believes critical race theory is the “new Jim Crow” and the “new form of segregation.”

According to the American Bar Association, critical race theory “critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers.”

“Anyone who supports CRT is the enemy to all people,” she said.