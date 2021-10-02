McGeachin requests public money for legal bills after losing suit over task force records

State agencies must submit budget requests 18 months in advance, meaning that for the 2023 fiscal year, agencies were required to submit requests to the state’s Division of Financial Management by Friday, DFM Administrator Alex Adams told the Statesman.

Adams said that all government budget requests are first subject to review by the governor’s office, which gives recommendations on those requests in the executive budget. That budget will then go to the Idaho Legislature.

McGeachin on Thursday turned over records regarding her education task force looking for indoctrination in Idaho schools. The Idaho Press Club filed a lawsuit in July seeking the release of a Google Forms survey that McGeachin circulated earlier in the year soliciting public feedback, as well as additional records.

Three Idaho reporters filed public records requests to obtain the comments submitted on the form, but were told that personal identifying information in the responses would need to be redacted. McGeachin claimed that additional information could also be redacted on the basis that the responses were being written to a state legislator, task force chair Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.