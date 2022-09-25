MC Amalgamated Sugar employees donate to Meals on Wheels

PAUL — The Burley Senior Center and Minidoka County Senior Center each received donations of $1,250 from Mini-Cassia Amalgamated Sugar employees for the centers’ Meals on Wheels programs.

“With such a large-scale, industrial operation, employee safety must always remain a major focus,” Amalgamated Sugar Mini-Cassia Plant Manager Stan Case said. “It was a team effort to achieve this safety milestone, and we’re proud to celebrate by giving back to two organizations that do so much good in our community.”

The group gathered on Aug. 24 at the factory for the presentation, according to a press release.

The donations were made as part of the Amalgamated Sugar’s President’s Safety Award.

The program was implemented by the company to reward a factory’s safety milestones by making impactful contributions to organizations in the community.

Since the start of the safety award, this was the Cassia factory’s second time to achieved 250,000 consecutive work hours without a recordable injury.

The employees decided to divide their $2,500 contribution between the two senior centers that help homebound seniors with affordable meals.

Working in a safe manner and keeping fellow employees safe has become part of the factory’s culture.

“You can see just how much safety has become a priority on the factory floor by the growth of our Safety Committee,” BCTGM Mini-Cassia Local 282G Union President Craig Lindsay said. “A few years ago, we had six or eight employees, and now we fill the conference room.”

The Meals on Wheels programs in both counties receive some grant funding and rely heavily on community support.

These critical food assistance programs always need monetary donations and volunteer drivers to help deliver meals. Through these organizations’ efforts, thousands of meals are provided to area seniors each month.

Amalgamated Sugar Company produces sugar, animal feed products, and betaine from the sugar beets grown by its more than 700 cooperative members. Sugar beets are grown on approximately 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The company is the second-largest producer of sugar from sugar beets in the country.