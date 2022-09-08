Mayor to recommend Caval for open City Council seat

TWIN FALLS — Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval on Monday to replace Shawn Barigar on the city council.

Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill the seat that was vacated by Barigar, who stepped down in July to apply for the position of economic development director.

Caval will serve the balance of Barigar’s term and is eligible to run for election in November 2023.

An attorney and board member of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, Caval has run her bankruptcy law practice here for 12 years. She has chaired the commercial law and bankruptcy section of the Idaho State Bar and serves as lawyer representative for the District of Idaho to the 9th Circuit.

During her presentation to the council on Aug. 29, Caval described her family’s arrival in Twin Falls.

“Like 10% of the population of Twin Falls, I am foreign born,” Caval said. “My family and I came to the U.S. when I was 5 years old to escape a communist country in pursuit of freedom.”

Caval graduated from Twin Falls High School before receiving bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from the University of Idaho.

As a board member for the URA, Caval told the council that good growth management is one of her priorities.

“Today, young professionals moving into this town cannot afford to purchase a home on a single income like I did 12 years ago because of the growth that we have experienced in this town,” Caval said. “I hope to manage that growth so that we can retain some of the things that make our city great, like our strong sense of community, our rich agricultural roots, and our unique geographical features.”

The city received a total of 26 qualified candidates for the open seat and most of the candidates made a brief presentation to the City Council on Aug. 29.

“It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our city from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to city council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their city, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”

Under Idaho code, the mayor may make an appointment to fill vacancies on the council, but the appointment is subject to a vote of approval from the council.