TWIN FALLS — The “Mayor of Main Street” no longer has set working hours.

Dave Nelson has sold his business, Sav-Mor Drug, but that doesn’t mean he’s relinquished the mayoral title that was bestowed upon him by friends.

“I am kind of trying to retire but it isn’t going too well,” explained Nelson, who purchased the drug store, a fixture along Twin Falls’ Main Avenue, from his father in 1974, “because I have so much fun being here.”

He now comes to the store around noon, often giving the pharmacist on duty a break so they can have lunch. He doesn’t have any official duties but still spreads cheer around the store as only he can.

“I love to greet people and visit with them if they are waiting for a prescription,” he said.

Besides Nelson’s skill as a pharmacist, he patiently helps customers and treats everyone equally.

He has a knack for making friends.

“My philosophy of life is love,” he said Friday as he stood near the drug store’s doors, saying hello to customers as they came through the front door to pick up a prescription or a gift item the store offers for sale.

Many customers expressed concern, however, as Nelson recently had nose surgery and was wearing a white bandage to cover a couple of dozen stitches.

But Nelson remained his cheerful self, joking with customers about the reason for the facial alteration.

Change of ownership

Last year, Nelson sold the much-loved store to fellow pharmacist and former employee Karen Henry. She worked side by side with Nelson for 25 years before the transaction.

Henry is dedicated — and that trait was evident years ago when she started working for Nelson.

One week when Henry was about to give birth, Nelson was working “pretty long hours” alone, he said. He was especially tired at the end of one day and left a mess in the back room, thinking he would deal with it the next day.

But when he returned to the store the next morning, found the room clean.

It turned out Henry had stopped by the store on her way back from the hospital, with her new baby in tow.

Henry compares Nelson to a second father.

“The first day when I started working here he gave me a key,” she said, “and he said he had my back.”

Nelson is happy the store has a bright future. After all, the business has been a survivor ever since his father began running the store in 1939.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, six pharmacies dotted downtown Twin Falls. Sav-Mor is the last one standing.

Don’t expect a lot at the store to change with new ownership. While the pharmacy is the backbone of the business, the store offers bunches of fun items, a lot of puzzles, and even old-time shaving equipment.

Henry said the store has a nostalgic feel and smell. Where else can you purchase an 8-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola out of a retro-looking vending machine?

The ‘smash-up’

Nelson, at 82 years old, has a right to slow down.

Two years ago, he was doing something else he loves — riding his bicycle — when he was struck by a pickup a short distance from his home.

Nelson tried hard to avoid a crash as the vehicle turned into him, clipping the back of his bicycle.

The result was a “smash-up,” Nelson said.

He deflects blame from the motorist, as her vision was impaired by glare.

Nelson tells humorous stories about the crash, which put him in the hospital for two days and another six days in its rehab unit, and he continues to undergo physical therapy.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Nelson insisted that he needed to make arrangements for his bicycle, an e-bicycle that he had purchased just months before.

The paramedics took care of it. They loaded the bike on the ambulance and dropped it off at his house before proceeding to the hospital.

Nelson first took a liking to bicycles when he was 35 and he raced them for 17 years.

The crash took something out of him and he rides a stationary bicycle now. But, on occasion, he gets on the regular two-wheel variety, but only in parts of town where car traffic is slow and infrequent.

Once a racer, his official title has been toned down to that of a “fair-weather recreational cyclist,” he says.

Love of music

Nelson has another love, and it’s one of music. Whether it’s a banjo, ukulele, bugle or trumpet, he loves them all.

When he entered Idaho State University in Pocatello he intended to major in pharmacy and minor in music, but school officials said he couldn’t do both because pharmacy school was too demanding.

He decided to pursue a pharmacy degree — something he knew could pay his expenses — he said, but his love of music never waned.

He tells of a time when he was attending a function in Boise with a group of Idaho State alumni. He was in charge of the music and he convinced the group to bestow an “honorary” music degree to him.

Nelson was successful in his request, and that night “we sang like we have never sung.”

Nelson formed the “Sons of Knute,” a group of fun-loving musicians who were famous for their float during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

That group doesn’t meet much anymore, but don’t be surprised if you see Nelson and his friends playing Christmas carols when you are dining at the Buffalo Café.

Main Avenue friends

Nelson keeps a watch on Main Avenue and it’s changing. Instead of stores like Sears, JCPenney and Macy’s, now it’s specialty shops and eateries. There are eight restaurants on the same block as Sav-Mor.

He enjoys socializing and walking down the street to get some exercise since he doesn’t bicycle as much anymore.

He has automatic conversation starters. Just complimenting someone on the dog they are walking is a sure bet to start a chat. Other times, when he sees someone eating in front of a restaurant he might be inclined to ask them if they can spare a few french fries, explaining that he needs to get to the street corner and he’s “kind of out of gas.”

“They look at me like I’m nuts,” Nelson smiled, “but you can have fun interacting with people.”

And he makes plenty of friends from the seat of his bicycle as well, as he waves to people and rings his bicycle bell. Those friendships would never happen if he was driving a car, he said.

He says he’s just glad to be in a place where there is always someone to greet and say hello.

“That’s just the type of person I am.”