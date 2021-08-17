Maxie's Pizza in Twin Falls is up for sale

TWIN FALLS — Maxie's Pizza and Pasta of Twin Falls is up for sale.

Cindy Schmidt, a relator with Equity Northwest Real Estate-Southern Idaho, confirmed the owner is selling because of health problems and difficulty getting workers.

Maxie's opened in 1956 in Twin Falls, and many people have expressed sadness regarding the closure on social media.

The owners love the business and would like to see it go on, Schmidt said. The three city lots, building and business equipment are listed for $530,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They are genuinely overwhelmed with the love people have put out for the company," Schmidt said.

There have been multiple inquires since the property was listed Aug. 9 but no offers yet, she said. The business name is negotiable under new ownership.

The closure does not affect the Maxie's in Kimberly.

Anyone interested in the property can contact Cindy Schmidt at 208-320-3512 or send her an email at cindysellsidaho83301@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0