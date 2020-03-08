Matthews to speak Tuesday at Hagerman Valley Historical Society meeting

HAGERMAN — Times-News reporter Mychel Matthews will present “Keeping the Story in History” on Tuesday during the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s meeting at the Hagerman Senior Center.
Matthews is a fourth-generation Magic Valley native who grew up on a large cattle ranch south of Burley. After graduating from Boise State University, she moved to Murtaugh where she has lived for most of 40 years.
Matthews wrote as a freelancer for the Times-News in the 1990s and 2000s. She was the director of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum in the early 2010s and began writing a weekly history column for the Times-News in 2012.
She joined the newsroom in 2013, covering rural issues — including local history.
Matthews has written four books published by the Times-News:“Magic Valley Memories, (Volumes 1, 2 and 3)” and “Hidden History,” a compilation of her early history columns. The release of her second volume of “Hidden History” is scheduled for November.