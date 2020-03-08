Matthews to speak Tuesday at Hagerman Valley Historical Society meeting
Matthews to speak Tuesday at Hagerman Valley Historical Society meeting

Mychel Matthews

Times-News reporter Mychel Matthews

HAGERMAN — Times-News reporter Mychel Matthews will present “Keeping the Story in History” on Tuesday during the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s meeting at the Hagerman Senior Center.

Matthews is a fourth-generation Magic Valley native who grew up on a large cattle ranch south of Burley. After graduating from Boise State University, she moved to Murtaugh where she has lived for most of 40 years.

Matthews wrote as a freelancer for the Times-News in the 1990s and 2000s. She was the director of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum in the early 2010s and began writing a weekly history column for the Times-News in 2012.

She joined the newsroom in 2013, covering rural issues — including local history.

Matthews has written four books published by the Times-News:“Magic Valley Memories, (Volumes 1, 2 and 3)” and “Hidden History,” a compilation of her early history columns. The release of her second volume of “Hidden History” is scheduled for November.

Want to attend?

The March meeting of the Hagerman Valley Historical Society will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hagerman Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. Free.

