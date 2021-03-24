Master Gardeners will explain how to get 'down and dirty' Saturday at Twin Falls Public Library

TWIN FALLS — Are you getting anxious to get down and dirty but don’t know where to dig your garden bed?

Perhaps you’d like to build raised beds this spring but don’t have a clue what plants will grow in an elevated garden. Or maybe you’ve always wanted to grow roses, but the thorny bloomer seems too troublesome to tackle.

Whatever your gardening dilemma, Master Gardeners with the University of Idaho Extension are here to help. The extension’s volunteer horticulturists will partner Saturday with the Twin Falls Public Library to answer questions about soils, fertilizers, pests and plants.

“We will answer any questions about lawns, trees and vegetables — anything that relates to horticulture,” Extension educator Andy West said Monday.

Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean anything and everything can go in the ground just yet.

“The weather is nice and you want to start planting,” he said, but every gardener needs to know when it is safe to plant — and that’s one of the first things gardeners should think about when planting seeds or bedding plants.

“We have a lot of new people moving into the area who may not know what will grow here,” West said.