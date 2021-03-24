 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Master Gardeners will explain how to get 'down and dirty' Saturday at Twin Falls Public Library
0 comments
top story

Master Gardeners will explain how to get 'down and dirty' Saturday at Twin Falls Public Library

{{featured_button_text}}
Get down and dirty

Master gardeners with the University of Idaho Extension Service will answer questions about what, when and where to plant Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library.

 ANDY WEST, UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO EXTENSION SERVICE

TWIN FALLS — Are you getting anxious to get down and dirty but don’t know where to dig your garden bed?

Perhaps you’d like to build raised beds this spring but don’t have a clue what plants will grow in an elevated garden. Or maybe you’ve always wanted to grow roses, but the thorny bloomer seems too troublesome to tackle.

Whatever your gardening dilemma, Master Gardeners with the University of Idaho Extension are here to help. The extension’s volunteer horticulturists will partner Saturday with the Twin Falls Public Library to answer questions about soils, fertilizers, pests and plants.

“We will answer any questions about lawns, trees and vegetables — anything that relates to horticulture,” Extension educator Andy West said Monday.

Time to garden

Armeria maritima 'Splendens' or Sea Thrift are seen in the garden center Monday, March 22, 2021, at D and B Supply in Twin Falls.
Time to garden

Nancy Chocker, garden center manager, works Monday, March 22, 2021, at D and B Supply garden center n Twin Falls.

Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean anything and everything can go in the ground just yet.

“The weather is nice and you want to start planting,” he said, but every gardener needs to know when it is safe to plant — and that’s one of the first things gardeners should think about when planting seeds or bedding plants.

“We have a lot of new people moving into the area who may not know what will grow here,” West said.

Here are a few topics gardeners may want to ask:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • How big should my garden be?
  • Where should I plant my garden?
  • What soil type do I have?
  • How do I protect my seedlings from a late frost?
  • What kind of trees should I plant for a windbreak or privacy fence?
  • When should I prune my roses?
  • What insects are beneficial?
  • Do I need to worry about the pH level of my soil?

Many folks are confused about plant-hardiness zone maps, West said. He’ll be on hand to answer questions about how “planting guides” in seed catalogs may differ from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s zone maps.

Time to garden

A perennial Bellis is found in the garden center Monday, March 22, 2021, at D and B Supply in Twin Falls.
Time to garden

Maple trees stand ready to be planted Monday, March 22, 2021, in D and B Supply's garden center in Twin Falls.

Master Gardeners will have handouts and publications — explaining everything from compost to thatch — available for guests to take home

This is the first year library programming specialist CJ Rasmusson has organized the event.

“We are doing it outdoors, providing space for distancing,” Rasmusson said.

The session has no agenda, West said.

“It’s more of an open discussion, specifically tailored for what people grow in their own backyard,” he said.

Garden Wise: Vegetable Gardening Starts with Good Soil

Garden Wise: Vegetable Gardening Starts with Good Soil

I’m often struck by how much time gardeners spend obsessing about their stunted fruit, deformed cucumbers, paltry tomato plants, and discolored spinach, while spending almost no time thinking about the health of their soil.

Want to attend the Q&A?

The Twin Falls Public Library will present an outdoor Q&A event with University of Idaho Extension Service's Master Gardeners from noon to 1:30 Saturday at the library's back lawn, 201 Fourth Ave. E.

The event is free, but seating will be limited to ensure social distancing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury selection complete in Derek Chauvin trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News