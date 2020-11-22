Massive Magic Valley case numbers prevent health district from contact tracing

In November, the eight-county region has averaged 1,400 cases a week. Marcellus said last week the health district was able to do investigations for about 400 of the more than 1,200 cases.

That means a ton of people are being exposed to the virus and never learning about it. COVID-19 is spreading through the community even faster because the health district doesn’t have the ability to keep up with contact tracing. The district prioritizes children and the elderly, schools and long-term care centers, so that the investigations it can do at least help the most important groups.

The health district says that, ideally, it triple the size of its investigations team — it currently has about 15 investigators. It’s trying to hire more people, but it’s not going to be able to up its staff 200%.

“That goal is pretty unachievable because we do not have the infrastructure, or funding or technological resources,” Marcellus said.

The district doesn’t have a physical space to put more staff, it can’t get enough laptops or phones, and it doesn’t have the money that would be needed to triple staff.