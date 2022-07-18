Mary Alice Park is Twin Falls man’s labor of love

TWIN FALLS — Mary Alice Park can take the "meanness" right out of you.

The park, opened by Twin Falls arts lover Art Hoag, is a magical place tucked along Main Avenue, offering peace and tranquility to all visitors.

One of the most memorable comments Hoag has heard about the park came from a man wearing a business suit who made a quick visit many years ago. As he strolled among the green landscaping and artwork, he delivered the line about the park taking away any “meanness.”

“He was here for just a few minutes,” Hoag said. “That was all the conversation we had.”

Positive reviews flow freely on the park’s Facebook page.

“We love this magical park," wrote one poster. "It's one of those places you want to keep to yourself, but at the same time you want everyone else to experience it.”

The park offers everything from giant pieces of sculpture — many of which came from Art and Soul competitions or senior projects — model trains, a sandbox, a giant chess board, toys, a putting green and a labyrinth. Even a couple of pianos (albeit weatherworn) are available to anyone who feels inclined to pound out a tune.

“This is a family-friendly place," Hoag said. "There’s a lot to do.”

Creating the park has been a labor of love. Hoag and his first wife, Mary Alice, purchased the lot in 2006 as a piece of bare ground. Initially, he planned to build a community woodworking shop — until he saw what permits cost, along with the paperwork it would entail.

“It didn’t sound fun to me," he said. "I went back to city council and said I will do a little park.”

And, as Hoag puts it, he "picked up a shovel and went to work."

Mary Alice Hoag had cancer but they went ahead with the project.

“We did what we wanted to do,” Art Hoag said. “We didn’t have any regrets.”

His wife died shortly afterward.

The park was dedicated in September 2008 in memory of Mary Alice. The next year, Hoag donated the park to the Art Guild of the Magic Valley, a nonprofit he founded in 1986.

Hoag is well known in the Magic Valley for supporting local arts and he operates the Wabi Sabi art gallery not far from the park.

The park has had regular additions through the years, with model train tracks being one of the newest. The trains got a start there when model railroader Leon Martin saw the park.

“What you need is a railroad,” Martin told Hoag. Martin, who is often at the park and sometimes oversees it, said his heart sings when he shares his love of trains with park visitors.

Hoag and Martin, who developed his love of trains while attending Twin Falls High School back in the mid-1950s, started talking and soon "The Martin Express" was added to the park.

They are still working on a larger section of track that will allow long trains — some can reach a length of 15 feet or more — a spot to turn around.

Hoag's next project is to incorporate train-related Clarence Bisbee photographs around the park’s water tower.

“Some days I think I’m crazy,” Hoag told the Times-News, “while other days I see people in here enjoying themselves, and it just feels good.”