TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City offices are closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding and Shoshone, among other cities.

Buhl City Hall is open, but the Department of Motor Vehicles is closed.

County, state and federal offices are closed, along with post offices, banks, and Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Twin Falls City Pool is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with open swim available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are open.

Magic Valley Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.

