TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Most city offices will be closed, including in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Gooding, Shoshone, Hailey and Ketchum.

County, state and federal offices will be closed, along with post offices, banks, and the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with open swim available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Times-News office in Twin Falls and The Voice office in Burley will be open.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.

