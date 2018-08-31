SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office opened the Martin Canyon Road in Blaine County yesterday, as it is now passable for four-wheel drive vehicles. The BLM has completed some repairs to the road which had been closed because of a washout last spring.
The public is urged to take precautions, however, as the area remains subject to further erosion following recent wildfire activity; the road may be unsuitable for use by low-clearance vehicles.
The Martin Canyon Fire burned 4,024 acres in August 2017; 2,517 acres were reseeded later that fall. In March 2018, more than an inch of rain fell on frozen ground in the burned area east of Bellevue before vegetation could re-establish to hold soil in place. Erosion caused significant damage to the road.
Options for additional repairs or re-routing of the Martin Canyon Road will be considered as a part of the Wood River Valley Travel Management Plan which is scheduled for completion in early 2019. A draft of the TMP is expected to be released to the public for comment, later this fall.
