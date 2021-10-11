Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

JACKPOT, Nevada — The first snow of the season and close to freezing temperatures didn't deter customers from lining up outside Thrive Cannabis Marketplace on Monday morning.
More than 20 people waited in line for the grand opening of the new marijuana dispensary at 1868 Royal Drive, Jackpot, Nevada.
This is the company's sixth location in Nevada. It's the closest one to southern Idaho, where marijuana is illegal.
Customers expressed gratitude towards the business and were excited to learn about product options, said Makinzey Marracco, retail operations manager.
"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course, it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."
No customers agreed to speak with the Times-News on Monday.
The business has 35 staff members, and 60% are Jackpot residents including the store manager.
Shoppers can choose from more than 145 different products including pre-rolled joints, vape pens, edibles and topical creams.
A valid ID is required for purchase, and there is a limit of one ounce per day per person or an equivalent amount for products such as edibles. The business takes cash or debit cards. Card payments have a $3.50 fee however there is an ATM on site.
Jackpot is about 45 miles south of Twin Falls and just across the state line from Twin Falls County.
The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.
County commissioners have previously expressed concerns about people driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 93, the road between Twin Falls and Jackpot.
"This could affect the highway between Jackpot and Twin Falls County and the citizens that utilize that road," commissioner Don Hall told the Times-News in July.
Thrive advises customers to follow the laws at the time of purchase. There is also a disclaimer on the receipts, Marracco said.
"We are really just doing everything in our power to ensure that people are following the laws safely and consuming what they should be consuming in the areas that they should be consuming," she said.
Thrive also uses a verification program that scans IDs when customers enter the building and staff check again at the time of purchase. The legal age for consuming marijuana in Nevada is 21.
In July, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said he expects law enforcement agencies to have increased patrols along the highway after the grand opening.
“Anyone engaging in illegal behavior should be aware they risk attracting attention from law enforcement,” Idaho State Police said in a statement.
On Monday morning, one Elko County Sheriff's car parked down the street from the business and one Idaho State Patrol vehicle was driving from Twin Falls in the direction of Jackpot.
To ensure business safety, the company has security guards. Managers and key holders are also trained on how to operate in case of an emergency.
"Everything is internal, very set to avoid situations like that," Marracco said.
Jackpot's economy struggled in 2020 when the pandemic shut down casinos. This new business brings jobs, tax revenue and visitors.
"The whole town, the energy has been great," said Nick Mamula, assistant regional manager. " Everyone is super excited for it and hopefully we can bring a little more business into town as well."