Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

JACKPOT, Nevada — The first snow of the season and close to freezing temperatures didn't deter customers from lining up outside Thrive Cannabis Marketplace on Monday morning.

More than 20 people waited in line for the grand opening of the new marijuana dispensary at 1868 Royal Drive, Jackpot, Nevada.

This is the company's sixth location in Nevada. It's the closest one to southern Idaho, where marijuana is illegal.

Customers expressed gratitude towards the business and were excited to learn about product options, said Makinzey Marracco, retail operations manager.

"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course, it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."

No customers agreed to speak with the Times-News on Monday.

The business has 35 staff members, and 60% are Jackpot residents including the store manager.

Shoppers can choose from more than 145 different products including pre-rolled joints, vape pens, edibles and topical creams.