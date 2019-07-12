BELLEVUE — Celebrate traditional American music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, Cedar and Third Street/Elm and Fourth Street, Bellevue.
Join in if you play a guitar, banjo, mandolin or fiddle. Otherwise, just enjoy the music.
The jamboree is open to the public, with no admission charge. Food, beverage and dessert vendors will be available. Bring your own chair and sunscreen.
