Mandatory evacuation order issued for Rock Creek Canyon in South Hills due to Badger Fire

TWIN FALLS — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Rock Creek Canyon area of the South Hills due to the Badger Fire.

The order was issued at 7:45 a.m. Friday by Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter.

An earlier alert was sent to cellphones in the county warning people in the South Hills to prepare for evacuations.

A shelter has been opened at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds will be available to house livestock for those being evacuated.

"By the order of the Twin Falls County Sheriff the residents of the Rock Creek Drainage Area are hereby required to evacuate their homes as soon as possible, the order says. "The mandatory evacuation area covers the bottom half of Rock Creek from Third Fork Drainage on the south end to Foothill Road on the north end in Twin Falls County."

This emergency order is in effect until further notice

The latest report shows the Badger Fire has reached 35,706 acres. Fire officials said it is burning actively to the west with multiple heads to the north and east up Trapper Creek drainage and Cottonwood Creek to the north.