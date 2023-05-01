TWIN FALLS — A man who was charged with first-degree murder after causing a fatal crash in June 2019 has accepted a plea deal in which he still faces a sentence of life in prison.

Cedric Mitchell, 38, on Friday signed a written plea of guilty, agreeing to amended charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Four charges of aggravated battery were dropped. The victims named in those counts, however, are now included in the single aggravated battery charge he will plead guilty to, court records say.

Mitchell crashed his pickup truck, traveling between an estimated 74 and 76 mph, into the back of another pickup that was waiting at a stoplight on Heyburn Avenue East at Blue Lakes Boulevard North.

Maryann Steiner, 60, a passenger in the pickup, died and her husband, Dwayne Steiner, was seriously injured.

The collision pushed the Steiner's vehicle into the intersection, causing other crashes and injuries.

While a defense attorney said it was his contention that Mitchell experienced a medical emergency before the crash, the prosecution didn’t believe it. Investigators found the accelerator of Mitchell’s vehicle was “100% engaged” and witnesses reportedly heard Mitchell say, “God take me. I want to die,” and “I wanted to bring the rapture.”

A grand jury indicted Mitchell of first-degree murder on July 31, 2019, and a lengthy list of motions and court dates, many of which were vacated, has followed through the years.

A motion to dismiss the charges against Mitchell had been set for Monday.

The plea deal was the result of mediation in which victims’ families were involved “from start to finish,” Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs told the Times-News on Monday.

Loebs said he was happy with the plea arrangement.

“Zero was lost,” he said, “except a three-week trial.”

Under the plea agreement, Mitchell will be given a mandatory life sentence. On July 19, prosecution and defense attorneys will go before District Judge Roger B. Harris to state their cases when Mitchell should be eligible for parole, Loebs said.

Had Mitchell, who is being held on a $2 million bond, been found guilty of first-degree murder, the minimum amount of time before being eligible for parole would have been 10 years, Loebs said.

Under the plea deal, Mitchell will also agree to pay reasonable restitution for people he injured.