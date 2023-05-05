The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Twin Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from the facility Friday morning.

Seth Odell Stacey, 40, left the reentry center, near Washington Street South and Park Avenue, at 9:15 a.m. Friday. He stands 5-foot, 5-inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and sunglasses.

Stacey’s convictions include fraud and eluding a police officer in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Dec. 11, 2022, and his sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Dec. 1, 2025.

People are asked to call 911 if they have information on his whereabouts.

The reentry center opened in 2020 and houses up to 160 male residents who are classified as minimum custody and nearing release.

Residents have access to treatment programs, support groups, community service, community-based employment and other options to promote a positive and successful reentry into the community, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.