WENDELL — A man was treated at a hospital Sunday after being stabbed in the arm east of Wendell.
Sgt. Kelby Cornett of the Gooding County Sheriff's Office said the man, from Jerome, said he drove himself to a Wendell laundromat and called police after being stabbed at about 3 p.m.
The victim was being treated Sunday afternoon at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. The suspect is said to be Hispanic and in his 20s or 30s.
Cornett said more information will be released after the victim speaks to a detective.
