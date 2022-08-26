 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man transported by air ambulance after head-on collision

GOODING — A Jerome man was transported to a hospital by helicopter after a head-on collision Friday morning, police said.

A woman northbound on Idaho Highway 46 in a Hyundai Sonata tried to pass a pickup pulling a camper and collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 63-year-old man from Jerome, according to a preliminary investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The drivers of the pickup and Jeep were wearing seatbelts while the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seatbelt.

An ISP news release only mentions the Jerome man as being injured.

The highway was blocked for about two hours and the crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

