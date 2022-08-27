 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man taken to hospital after near-drowning

st. lukes air

An air ambulance is seen in this file photo.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon.

The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelby Cornett said.

“They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett.

The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.

