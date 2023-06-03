A man who was employed as a teacher at Wendell High School has been charged with sending nude photos to students last year, court records say.

Joseph C. Swainston, 25, faces three misdemeanor charges of disseminating material harmful minors to three male teenagers, at least two of them students, and surrendered on a warrant Thursday night and posted a $15,000 bond, said Trevor Misseldine, Gooding County prosecuting attorney.

The Times-News was unable to confirm Friday whether Swainston is still employed by the school district.

A deputy with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office met with the school principal on May 8, and the school official said he had become aware that Swainston, who at that time was employed as a teacher, is suspected of sending the photos to the teens, ages 16 to 17.

Court records say the photos of a man in a shower, showing his genitals, were sent through the social media app Snapchat between June 1 and Oct. 1, 2022.

A deputy interviewed Swainston on May 9 at the high school. Swainston said he had taken pictures of himself in the shower but sent the photos to his wife, not the minors.

One of the victims said he sent a message to Swainston about the photo, after which Swainston blocked him on the app.

Another victim said that he had received “weird” messages from Swainston but did not go into detail about them with police. Then he said he received a photo of a male in the shower, records say.

Both students said they recognized the shower in the photo as being located in Swainston’s home.

Swainston is scheduled to be arraigned on June 26.