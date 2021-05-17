Man survives Sunday morning collision with a train in Jerome County

JEROME — The driver of a pickup walked away Sunday morning from a collision with a train on U.S. Highway 93.
The call came in at about 8:53, Jerome County Sheriff's Lieutenant Matt West told the Times-News on Monday.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was northbound on U.S. 93 in a white Chevrolet pickup and failed to stop at the crossing, West said. The collision caused major damage to the pickup but little damage to the train.
The railroad crossing — just south of 300 South in Jerome County — has no cross arms but is equipped with flashing lights. The crossing is 2 miles north of Interstate 84.
